War box office collection day 6: Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff's film earns 187.75 cr

Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor's War has maintained a stronghold at the box office. The film, which also features Vaani Kapoor as Hrithik's love-interest is creating records on records with each passing day. The action bonanza witnessed another record on Monday by collecting Rs 21.50 crore nett (Hindi - 20.60 Cr and Tamil and Telugu - 0.90 Cr) on a working day with reduced ticket rates that happens on weekdays.

This means the footfalls of War on Monday (6th day of release) was higher than the footfalls it registered on Friday (3rd day)! The total 6-day collection of this action spectacle is a gigantic 187.75 crore nett!

According to trade expert Taran Adarsh, War will smoothly overtake Mission Mangal's lifetime collection on its seventh day.

Produced by YRF, War released in 4000 screens. The film is receiving unanimous love and appreciation from critics and audiences alike for delivering a never seen before action spectacle and a superb story with twists and turns that keeps audiences at the edge of their seats till the end.

On its opening day, War made history as it collected 53.35 crore nett - the biggest ever opening for a Hindi film!

War sees Hrithik and Tiger waging a ferocious war against each other. The high-octane film that also stars Vaani Kapoor opposite Hrithik, sees the two superstars pitted in a massive showdown which has mesmerised the audience of all ages across India.

