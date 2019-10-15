War box office collection: Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff starrer hits Rs 275 crore mark

War Picture Courtesy: Official Twitter Account/Tiger Shroff Just when you thought Bollywood will

After registering its name as this year's second-highest grosser, Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer War is continuing to smash box office as it crossed Rs 275 crore mark on Monday with a total collection standing at Rs 276.40 crore.

The film is now inching closer to Rs 300 crore mark. Earning Rs 4.40 crore on a weekday - Monday, the movie's collection including the Tamil and Telegu version was Rs 276.4 crore while it was Rs 264.4 crore for the Hindi version.

War's weekend collections on Friday, Saturday and Sunday stood at Rs 7.10 crore, Rs 11.20 crore, and Rs 13.20 crore respectively, film critic Taran Adarsh shared on Twitter.

The film on its opening day, minted Rs 51.60 crore followed by Rs 23.10 crore on the second day.

War has created seven new records including being a Gandhi Jayanti release, a film released in Navratri and the highest-grossing first 3-day for Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff and Siddharth Anand, who is the director.

War is also the fifth Yash Raj Films to cross Rs 100 crore plus net box-office collection over the third day after Dhoom 3, Sultan, Tiger Zinda Hai and Thugs of Hindostan.

The high-octane film that also stars Vaani Kapoor opposite Hrithik, shows the two male superstars pitted in a massive showdown.

