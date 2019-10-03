War box office day 1: Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff's film opens at Rs 50 crore

Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff, and Vaani Kapoor's film, War, has garnered an amazing response from critics and the audience alike. The film has Hrithik and Tiger at loggerheads, while Hrithik romances Vaani in this action extravaganza. Directed by Siddharth Anand, War is reportedly touted to be the highest opener of 2019.

As per Box Office India, War has collected Rs 50 crore nett. The action entertainer stands to be the biggest opener for both Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff. According to the portal, War could have done 55 crore nett had there been competition from other releases [Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy and Joker].

Talking about this film, mid-day reviewer Vinamra Mathur says, "Both Roshan and Shroff get heroic introductions, high octane action and one thunderously staged dance number. The duo clearly seems to be having fun and so do the makers. But War stops being fun after a while."

Adding further, the review reads: Roshan gets a part he can pull off even while asleep, all he has to do is flirt with the camera in slow motion, look gorgeous and gaze intimidatingly with those green eyes. He gives some adrenaline rush with his action scenes, but they tend to go on forever before you're forced to check your phone. Shroff, Roshan's biggest admirer, is too enamoured by his towering aura, both on and off the celluloid. Good thing he also gets his meatiest part yet, far more watchable than his last few forgettable films.

A day prior to the film's release, the climax scene of War had leaked online. Both, Hrithik and Tiger urged their fans and the audience to not fall prey to piracy.

Hi Guys! I have a personal request to make. We have made #WAR with a lot of hard work, blood, sweat and love. Please protect our spoilers when you see the film because it will immensely add to everyone’s movie watching experience. Trusting you all with this. — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) October 1, 2019

Touted as the biggest action entertainer of India, War is produced by Yash Raj Films. The high-octane film released on Wednesday, October 2, 2019, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates