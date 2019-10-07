War Box Office: Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff's combo rakes in Rs. 166.25 crore in the weekend
There's no stopping this action-packed adventure. Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff deliver another blockbuster.
Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff's celluloid union was the talk of the town ever since Yash Raj Films announced their monumentally mounted action-packed adventure, War. The film was expected to create a hurricane at the box-office and it did. If demolishing all previous records on an opening day wasn't enough, the film has now amassed a fantastic total in its five-day extended weekend. Take a look at the total collections so far posted by Taran Adarsh:
#War#Hindi: Wed 51.60 cr, Thu 23.10 cr, Fri 21.30 cr, Sat 27.60 cr, Sun 36.10 cr. Total: âÂÂ¹ 159.70 cr.#Tamil + #Telugu: Wed 1.75 cr, Thu 1.25 cr, Fri 1.15 cr, Sat 1.10 cr, Sun 1.30 cr. Total: âÂÂ¹ 6.55 cr.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 7, 2019
Total: âÂÂ¹ 166.25 cr#India biz. ðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂ
Given the Dussehra holiday on October 8 and no major competition in sight till the arrival of Housefull 4 on Diwali, War is expected to continue its glorious run at the ticket windows. And after a very long time, even critics have enjoyed a hard-core commercial and mainstream film, a genre often under their radar. Siddharth Anand even plans to turn War into a franchise and we cannot wait.
On the work front, Roshan is rumoured to star in Farah Khan's Satte Pe Satta remake, Shroff will gear up for Baaghi 3 and Rambo, and Vaani Kapoor will star opposite Ranbir Kapoor in Shamshera.
