War continues to smash box office records, nears Rs 275 crore mark

Published: Oct 14, 2019, 18:15 IST | ANI |

War has become 2019's second-highest grosser as it stood at Rs 271.65 crore at the end of the second week

Hrithik Roshan in a still from War. Image sourced from mid-day archives
Continuing its winning streak, Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer action-drama War is soon to touch the Rs 275 mark at the box office. The flick has become 2019's second-highest grosser as it stood at Rs 271.65 crore at the end of the second week, as per film critic Taran Adarsh.

"#War biz at a glance... Week 1: Rs 238.35 cr [9 days] Weekend 2: Rs 33.30 cr Total: Rs 271.65 cr #India biz. #War is #YashRaj's fourth highest-grossing film, after #TigerZindaHai, #Sultan and #Dhoom3. Nett BOC. #India biz" tweeted Taran.

The film on its opening day, minted Rs 51.60 crores followed by Rs. 23.10 crores on second.

War has created seven new records including that for a Gandhi Jayanti release, a film released in Navratri and the highest-grossing first 3-day for Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff and Siddharth Anand, who is the director.

Lastly, this is the fifth Yash Raj Films to cross Rs 100 crore plus net box-office collection over the third day after 'Dhoom 3', 'Sultan', 'Tiger Zinda Hai' and 'Thugs of Hindostan'.

The high-octane film that also stars Vaani Kapoor opposite Hrithik, shows the two male superstars pitted in a massive showdown.

Tags

War, tiger shroff, hrithik roshan, bollywood news

