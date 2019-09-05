War Ghungroo song: Hrithik Roshan and Vaani Kapoor burn the dance floor with their hot chemistry

Touted as the biggest action project, Yash Raj Films' War's first song is out. The song features Hrithik Roshan and Vaani Kapoor. The two are seen grooving on this party track, Ghungroo. The duo is scorching up the screen, and their infectious chemistry is sure to be the highlight of Ghungroo. Vaani has shown her dancing prowess in her earlier films and in Ghungroo, she will up the bar!

War's song, Ghungroo achieves a unique feat by being the first Hindi song ever to be shot at the luxurious Amalfi Coast. Crooned by Arijit Singh and Shilpa Rao, Ghungroo is composed by Vishal-Shekhar. Let's see if this turns out to be the next party anthem.

Watch the song here:

After a hiatus of many years, one gets to see Hrithik Roshan dance to a sizzling number. The 45-year-old also shared the song on Instagram and wrote: "From Guns to #Ghungroo.. This #War has it all! (sic)"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hrithik Roshan (@hrithikroshan) onSep 4, 2019 at 9:41pm PDT

The actor also shared the song's Tamil and Telugu version on his Instagram stories.

Talking about the film, War also features Tiger Shroff. The film is a high-octane action entertainer that is said to be the biggest action spectacle of all times. It has two of the biggest action heroes of our country Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff pitted against each other in a massive showdown.

Helmed by Siddharth Anand, War is produced by Yash Raj Films and will release in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu on the national holiday of Gandhi Jayanti, October 2, 2019.

