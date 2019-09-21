War: Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff are a treat in Jai Jai Shivshankar song

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff, two of the biggest action superstars and also the best dancers in the film industry, are literally burning the dance floor in War! This lethal combination definitely makes it the biggest dance track of Bollywood this decade. Touted as the Holi track, Jai Jai Shivshankar song will see the two bring their A-game on.

Speaking about the song, War's director Siddharth Anand says, "Since the inception of the film, people were speculating that there would be a huge dance anthem featuring two of the best dancers of our country, Hrithik and Tiger. While people were wowed that two of the biggest action heroes of India were combining for the first time, they were also equally excited to see them dance together in War. This has been the biggest anticipation which automatically becomes a huge pressure for the people to deliver a cracking song that should become an anthem!"

The director further added, "Firstly, we had to actually get the track right, get the track that actually justifies them dancing on it together. Hrithik and Tiger have had very, very good songs and big hit songs to their credit. Now, we are bringing them together for the first time and so we have all the more responsibility to deliver a song that should become a blockbuster instantly. I told Vishal and Shekhar that this is not just a song, this is a responsibility. I think it's the blessings of God and the blessings of all the fans of Hrithik and Tiger that we have been able to create a track which is truly an anthem. You have to hear it to understand it!"

Check out the song right here:

"After we got the right track that had this kind of groove and beat which is so big, we couldn't have shot it in any lesser way than we actually did," Siddharth says. The song featuring over 500 dancers was conceptualised by Bosco and Caesar for more than a month before it was brought to Hrithik and Tiger.

Siddharth says Hrithik and Tiger rehearsed for three weeks to make this song a visual spectacle for the audience. He adds, "This is a Holi song in the film and what actually got me excited about the song was its lyrics. It says 'Jai Jai Shivshankar, Aaj mood hai Bhayankar'. When you see this song, you will get into a bhayankar mood to dance, you will just freak out and that is the killer part of it."

Yash Raj Films War, promises to be the biggest action spectacle of all times. The high-octane action entertainer will see Hrithik and Tiger pitted against each other in a massive showdown. War will see the two superstars push their bodies to pull off jaw-dropping, death-defying stunts in a bid to beat each other.

War has been shot in seven different countries and 15 world cities. Hrithik and Tiger have raised the bar of action by mercilessly fighting each other on land, water, frozen ice and air. Four action directors from across the world have been roped in to choreograph the biggest, never seen before action spectacle on screen. Produced by Yash Raj Films, War is set to release in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu on the big national holiday of Gandhi Jayanti (October 2). It also stars Vaani Kapoor playing Hrithik's love interest in the film.

