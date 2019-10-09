War is a monstrous hit; collects Rs 216.50 crore in seven days at the box office

War is unstoppable at the box office with it recording another huge jump on Dussehra. Starring Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff, and Vaani Kapoor, the film sailed past Rs 200 crore in just seven days! War again witnessed superb collections on the big holiday of Dussehra as the film collected a massive 28.90 crore net (Hindi - 27.75 Cr and Tamil and Telugu - 1.15 Cr) The total 7-day collection of this action spectacle is a mammoth 216.65 crore net!

The trade analyst also mentioned the records created by this Yash Raj Film. Produced by YRF, War released in 4,200 screens. The film is receiving unanimous love and appreciation from critics and the audience alike for delivering a never seen before action spectacle.

On its opening day, War created history as it collected 53.35 crore net - the biggest ever opening for a Hindi film!

#War benchmarks...

Crossed âÂÂ¹ 50 cr: Day 1

âÂÂ¹ 100 cr: Day 3

âÂÂ¹ 125 cr: Day 4

âÂÂ¹ 150 cr: Day 5

âÂÂ¹ 175 cr: Day 6

âÂÂ¹ 200 cr: Day 7#India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 9, 2019

Siddharth Anand, the film's director is, of course, overjoyed with the response War is receiving. "It is a hugely incredible moment for all of us that War has raced past the 200 crore mark in just 7 days. We are deeply humbled by the love of audiences and are truly grateful for their adulation," said the director.

Adding further about delivering the biggest action spectacle, he further added, "We wanted to give India it's biggest action spectacle and we are proud to have achieved that. People have appreciated our vision to create something new and have showered so much love on War. It is the incredible word of mouth that has made War a must-watch film this festive season and we couldn't be more thankful," said Anand.

War sees Hrithik and Tiger waging a ferocious war against each other. The high-octane film sees the two superstars pitted in a massive showdown, which has thrilled the audience of all ages across India.

