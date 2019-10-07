War might emerge as this year's highest-grossing film, say trade experts

Having pulled off a casting coup with Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff, and creating action sequences that have earned abundant nods from critics, the makers of War had set themselves for success at the box office, and evidently so.

Siddharth Anand's film, that released on Wednesday, has earned Rs 123.60 crores, with trade analysts estimating it will outshine Kabir Singh's all-time collection (Rs 278 crore) to emerge as the year's highest-grossing film so far.

Trade expert Amod Mehra says, "Since Tuesday is Dusshera, the film will have an advantage. The tickets prices were high, so we will have to see if the producers reduce the rates from Wednesday. With no competition in sight, the film will continue to make money."

Tradesmith Girish Wankhede agrees that the two-hero cast is responsible for the footfalls. "It's been a while since the audience has seen a film featuring two superstars. It will definitely cross Rs 200 crore."

