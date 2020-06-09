War of the WAGs! Coleen Rooney sacks legal team in tussle against Rebekah Vardy

Coleen Rooney, wife of former English footballer Wayne, has reportedly sacked her lawyers, fearing her legal case against Rebekah Vardy is weakening.

Coleen, 34, is in a legal battle with Rebekah, wife of another English footballer Jamie Vardy, for leaking stories about her in the media last October.

A source told British tabloid, The Sun: "When Coleen posted her infamous Wagatha Christie allegations, she thought it was a total certainty she was in the right. But now she's been told she may have made some mistakes and is keen to shift the blame to anyone else. It's a total mess."

Coleen's case has weakened due to a failure to disclose a crucial detail of her efforts to catch Rebekah red-handed. "Something has been hidden from everyone involved and it could end up costing them the whole case. Coleen still won't back down—and now she's planning to fork out big time and hire a very expensive London legal team," the source added.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news