War: This clip shows how hard Tiger Shroff rehearsed for Jai Jai Shiv Shankar

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff's War has been making waves since the film released on October 2. As of now, the film's box office collection stands at Rs 271.65 crore and it's showing no signs of stopping any time soon. The film, directed by Siddharth Anand, also stars Vaani Kapoor in a pivotal role, and besides good actors, it also boasts of a fabulous soundtrack.
War has two songs - Ghungroo featuring Hrithik and Vaani, and Jai Jai Shiv Shankar featuring Hrithik and Tiger. Both songs have a peppy vibe to it that will certainly have you tapping your foot to it in no time. Both Hrithik and Tiger have done a brilliant job with their dance moves, and you won't be able to decide who's better.
In a recent Instagram post, Tiger Shroff shared a BTS of him rehearsing for Jai Jai Shiv Shankar, and boy does it look like hard work! The actor captioned the post as: "Heres a rehearsal clip of one of my fav blocks in #jaijaishivshankar...had to really push myself to forget dance, even stand in the same frame as @hrithikroshan sir. Thank you @boscomartis, @caesar2373 @ankan_sen7 @sahil_m_khan7official @vijaya_kriti And @itssiddharthanand #blessed #100millandcounting"
Heres a rehearsal clip of one of my fav blocks in #jaijaishivshankar...had to really push myself to forget dance, even stand in the same frame as @hrithikroshan sir. Thank you @boscomartis, @caesar2373 @ankan_sen7 @sahil_m_khan7official @vijaya_kriti And @itssiddharthanand #blessed #100millandcounting âÂ¤ #warincinemas
Tons of Tiger's fraternity friends and fans comments on the post. Rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani responded to it with the applause emoticon, while choreographer Piyush Bhagat wrote, "AAAHHHHHH THE MAN" and another choreographer, Caesar Gonsalves, commented, "@tigerjackieshroff excellent outstanding extraordinary words don't match your performance u have done beyond this words and u really outdone yourself and pushed the level I am so happy and proud god bless love and luck always."
He is quite impressive in the clip, isn't he? Hrithik Roshan, too, has gone through a drastic transformation to get in shape for War after his look in Super 30. Both actors have given it their all and the results are showing at the box office!
Malaika Arora attended War's special screening held at Yash Raj Studios, Andheri, Mumbai. (All pictures/Yogen Shah)
Malaika Arora was accompanied by beau Arjun Kapoor to the screening. Malaika and Arjun only recently made their relationship official.
Man of the moment Hrithik Roshan was spotted arriving for the screening of his movie, War, in Andheri, Mumbai. Hrithik's last movie outing, Super 30, was a massive success with critics and audiences lauding his performance as the math genius, Anand Kumar.
Hrithik's ex-wife and close friend Sussanne Khan was also clicked at War's special screening in the city. Sussanne was accompanied by kids Hrehaan and Hridhaan.
Hrithik Roshan's War co-star Tiger Shroff was all smiles when clicked at the special screening by the shutterbugs. Apparently, Tiger has performed countless high-octane stunts for the film, including jumping on top of 100 houses for an action sequence. "There is no one better than Tiger in parkour in India and we wanted to exploit his outstanding skill and showcase it spectacularly in War," said War director Siddharth Anand.
Tiger's rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani looked pensive when clicked by paps at the special screening of War. The actress was last seen in the Salman Khan-starrer Bharat.
Vaani Kapoor, who will be seen opposite Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff in War, looked pretty as always as she made her way to the special screening held in Andheri, Mumbai. Speaking to mid-day about her short screen time in the film, Vaani said, "That's because the film belongs to Tiger [Shroff] and Hrithik. I admit it's a small part, but my role is critical to the story. Also, screen time is not significant to one's acting prowess. A good actor will shine, no matter what."
Student of the Year 2 actress Ananya Panday waved to the cameras when spotted at the screening. Ananya is now gearing up for her next film, Pati Patni Aur Woh, alongside Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar.
Sonali Bendre was clicked with husband Goldie Behl and son Ranvir at the War screening. Sonali looked lovely in a casual printed outfit.
Sonali Bendre had revealed that she was battling high-grade cancer a year ago. The 43-year old actress has never kept her transformation a secret and has been actively sharing her life with her fans while fighting cancer.
Model-actress Gayatri Joshi, a close friend of Sonali Bendre and Sussanne Khan, was also seen at the screening with her son.
Varun Dhawan, who's currently working on the remake of Coolie No 1, attended the screening looking his casual best.
Speaking of War, Hrithik and Tiger have been promoting their film in a fun way. The actors have been engaging in a meme war over the past few days. "We are at war on and off-screen," Tiger Shroff told mid-day, referring to Hrithik Roshan and him wearing t-shirts mocking each other.
Pictured: Jackie Shroff attended the screening of his son, Tiger Shroff's, movie.
He further said, "I have looked up to him (Hrithik) all my life. My equation with him is that of a guru and shishya."
Pictured: Akbar Khan was also clicked at the War screening.
War is the story of an officer gone rogue for reasons we'll figure out when we see the film. The actioner has hit theatres across India today, October 2.
Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna Shroff was clicked along with beau Eban Hyams at the special screening of War.
In a rare appearance, veteran actor Ranjeet was spotted with son Chiranjeev at the special screening.
Veteran actor Sanjay Khan also attended the War special screening at Yash Raj Studios, Andheri, Mumbai.
