War: This clip shows how hard Tiger Shroff rehearsed for Jai Jai Shiv Shankar

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff's War has been making waves since the film released on October 2. As of now, the film's box office collection stands at Rs 271.65 crore and it's showing no signs of stopping any time soon. The film, directed by Siddharth Anand, also stars Vaani Kapoor in a pivotal role, and besides good actors, it also boasts of a fabulous soundtrack.

War has two songs - Ghungroo featuring Hrithik and Vaani, and Jai Jai Shiv Shankar featuring Hrithik and Tiger. Both songs have a peppy vibe to it that will certainly have you tapping your foot to it in no time. Both Hrithik and Tiger have done a brilliant job with their dance moves, and you won't be able to decide who's better.

In a recent Instagram post, Tiger Shroff shared a BTS of him rehearsing for Jai Jai Shiv Shankar, and boy does it look like hard work! The actor captioned the post as: "Heres a rehearsal clip of one of my fav blocks in #jaijaishivshankar...had to really push myself to forget dance, even stand in the same frame as @hrithikroshan sir. Thank you @boscomartis, @caesar2373 @ankan_sen7 @sahil_m_khan7official @vijaya_kriti And @itssiddharthanand #blessed #100millandcounting"

Tons of Tiger's fraternity friends and fans comments on the post. Rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani responded to it with the applause emoticon, while choreographer Piyush Bhagat wrote, "AAAHHHHHH THE MAN" and another choreographer, Caesar Gonsalves, commented, "@tigerjackieshroff excellent outstanding extraordinary words don't match your performance u have done beyond this words and u really outdone yourself and pushed the level I am so happy and proud god bless love and luck always."

He is quite impressive in the clip, isn't he? Hrithik Roshan, too, has gone through a drastic transformation to get in shape for War after his look in Super 30. Both actors have given it their all and the results are showing at the box office!

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates