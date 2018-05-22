Swara Bhasker reveals how she worked hard to get that bikini bod in Veere Di Wedding

Swara Bhasker is on a promotional spree for her upcoming film Veere Di Wedding and while the actress is all praises for her co-stars she is also making some interesting revelations



Actress Swara Bhasker recently agreed that it was a spontaneous decision to wear a bikini in Veere Di Wedding. But she is not the sort of actress who would go and throw tantrums on sets. So when Rhea Kapoor informed her before the film's shoot that she had to don a bikini in the film, Swara got a little worried and over-conscious about the same. She also stated that before this she had never played a role like this where she was required to wear a bikini. The Nil Battey Sannata actress also felt that she didn’t possess the body type to pull off a bikini look.

And so, she did a lot of dieting, exercise, yoga and several other things to lose weight and sport a bikini in the film. She also revealed taking ayurvedic pills and having green tea. But the actress is still nervous about how will people find her look. However, the actress quips that she has no qualms about doing such a scene. An actor should be seamless, is something she had learnt in her first theatre workshop. Swara Bhasker also revealed that she does not have a very long scene in the film wearing a bikini, she further added that Kareena Kapoor Khan has the perfect body and she looks after her fitness the most. She would do yoga and workout in the gym every day.

Veere Di Wedding will be hitting screens on June 1.

