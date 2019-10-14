Mumbai: Ward office creates awareness on social issues on the eve of Sharad Purnima

A packet of snacks and milk was given to everybody at the end of the event to celebrate Sharad Purnima

H/East Ward office arranged a musical event for its residents on Sunday. It was to create awareness about voting, swachha sarvekshan, dry and waste segregation, plastic ban, water-saving, sewerage management, etc. on the eve of Sharad Purnima. Many citizens participated in the programme which was organised in Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Garden in Bandra.

The programme started at 7 pm and more than 400 citizens and children enjoyed the musical and educational activities. Ashok Khairnar, assistant commissioner of H/East Ward and Dr Santosh Thite, election officer of constituency number 176 were present at the event. A packet of snacks and milk was given to everybody at the end of the event to celebrate Sharad Purnima.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates