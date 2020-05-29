Warda Nadiadwala sings for frontline COVID-19 warriors

Producer Sajid Nadiadwala's wife Warda turns singer with Yeh Zindagi, which salutes frontline warriors. Son Subhan has directed the music video and Housefull 4 (2019) director Farhad Samji has written and composed the track. We thought Warda veered more towards acting but she can sing too.

The video of the song features Warda and Farhad along with many other individuals sharing their gratefulness to these amazing human beings who are working day & night to keep us safe in the difficult times of the virus and lockdown. The song is directed by none other than Subhan Nadiadwala (Sajid and Warda's elder son) and arranged by Aditya Dev.

Let us all come together and thank each and every individual who's risking their life to help fight and end this pandemic.

