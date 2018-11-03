Warina Hussain attends a school function in Jaipur, make kids happy

bollywood

Recently, Warina Hussain was invited to attend an annual day function of a school in Jaipur

Warina Hussain

Salman Khan's discovery Warina Hussain, who was seen in Love Yatri, seems to have a fan following among kids. Recently, she was invited to attend an annual day function of a school in Jaipur.

The actor says children recognised her because of the Chogada track from the film. They imitated her moves from the chartbuster. It was sweet and cute to see them doing the moves, she says.

Born in Afghanistan, Warina Hussain has all the features to qualify as a Bollywood actress. With LoveYatri hitting the screens on October 5, let's decipher this debutant's life. While many may think that she has got it easy, every person has its own sets of struggle. From spending almost a decade in India, unlike other foreign exports, Warina has a good command over Hindi. Not just Hindi, she also understands Marathi.

Well, LoveYatri might be hitting the big screens for its maiden time, but she has graced the small screens earlier. You ask when? Remember the Dairy Milk Silk Ad? She has been a part of several commercial advertisement campaigns. From being a model to an actress now, the debutante is confident about her story creating history. She is an actor by profession and has learned at the New York Film Academy. She believes in herself and the hard work she has invested in the film. With a major chunk of her life gone in giving auditions and modelling, Warina considers LoveYatri her last audition for the audience.

