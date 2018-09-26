Warina Hussain: My life totally changed because of Salman Khan

bollywood

Warina Hussain in a candid chat talks about her Bollywood debut Loveyatri, Aayush Sharma and her mentor Salman Khan

Warina Hussain

Warina Hussain says she has found a "dream launch" in Loveyatri and the debutante would be forever grateful to Salman Khan for the opportunity. From performing for her family in Afghanistan as a child to making her Bollywood debut with the upcoming romantic-drama, the actor is geared up for her journey in films.

She will be seen opposite another newcomer Aayush Sharma, Salman's brother-in-law, in the Abhiraj Minawala directorial. "To make a debut in a film produced by Salman Khan is surreal. The bigger the project, the more responsibility you have and I am aware of it. I am so grateful to him, this still feels like a dream," Warina told PTI.

Born in Kabul, Warina moved to India around seven years ago and started modelling. She said she was always inclined towards acting. She started training in the craft and began auditioning for films and commercials, roughly three years back. "I was really nervous when I did my first portfolio. I knew nothing of the industry then. Today, I find myself at the same spot where I was six years ago. This is my first film and I have no idea about how to go about it."

Warina recalled meeting the star for the first time at his residence. "He was so nice. He is always very positive about everything. He has been so supportive of me throughout. He is a real-life hero for me. My life totally changed because of him. Despite me coming from a very different background, he gave me this huge break," she said.

The actor said she has faced her fair share of struggles in the industry. "It is difficult to bag a project. There is so much competition, you end up questioning your craft. I have faced rejections for a couple of films. When I started out I was not comfortable in speaking Hindi. I was almost on board for a film but the project never took off."

"Loveyatri" is scheduled to release on October 5.

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from PTI