Warm morning in Delhi
the humidity level recorded at 8.30 am was 40 per cent
New Delhi: The residents of the national capital woke up to a warm morning on Sunday with the minimum temperature settling at 27.2 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's average.
According to the MeT department, the humidity level recorded at 8.30 am was 40 per cent. The weatherman has predicted that the heat wave will continue during the day.
Delhi: Heat wave conditions persist in the city, 43.8 degrees Celsius is the maximum temperature recorded, today. pic.twitter.com/RWp6Z9b6jB— ANI (@ANI) June 9, 2019
"The skies will remain clear and the maximum temperature is expected to hover around 44 degrees Celsius," an official said.
On Saturday, the Safdarjung Observatory recorded the maximum temperature at 42.7 degrees Celsius, three notches above normal, and the minimum temperature at 28 degrees Celsius.
