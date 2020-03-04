Warrior princess alert! Jacqueline Fernandez shares pictures of her new look

Jacqueline Fernandez, popularly known as Bollywood's Miss Sunshine has never failed to her all the heads turned eyes with all her various looks and avatars. The actress has always treated her audiences with something unique and different, with every passing day. Adding something new to her avatars, the actress shared visuals of her look from her upcoming song and we are totally getting the warrior princess vibes!

The actress took to her social media and shared, "Princess diaries".

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jacqueline Fernandez (@jacquelinef143) onMar 3, 2020 at 6:41pm PST

The still shows us the different side of the actress where the actress wore a light lavender-hued blouse with some floral golden print on it, paired it with a baby pink lehenga and golden floral prints on it- making it all up with a purple netted dupatta. All traditional, we are loving her desi avatar! Adding more details, Jacqueline even wore a thick golden Kamarpatta. Keeping her hair sleek open with pearl jewellery complimenting it all, the actress donned dewy makeup with perfect shades of Pink.

Jacqueline also poses with a bold expression, holding a bow and arrow. The actress has never failed in acing all her fashion looks and also continues to give us the perfect wardrobe essentials a woman needs.

Jacqueline is shooting for Bhushan Kumar's T series upcoming song, Mere Angne Mein. She will also be venturing into the OTT platform and will be seen in Mrs. Serial Killer. Known for her positive outlook and as a personality who inspires many, Jacqueline shines on all fronts- fashion, art and brands.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates