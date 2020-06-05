Was Elli AvrRam's cryptic post for Hardik Pandya? The actress finally spills the beans!

Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya and Serbian actress Natasa Stankovic announced their engagement on social media right on the first day of the year in 2020, and congratulatory messages poured in from all quarters. What caught everyone's attention was Elli AvrRam's post on Instagram. It led to quite a few speculations.

People thought it was a cryptic post that was nothing but her reaction to Pandya's engagement. Pandya and AvrRam were rumoured to be in a relationship but never confirmed anything about the same in public. And speaking to BollywoodLife, the Malang actress finally spills the beans on the true story behind that post. The moment she was asked the question, this is how she reacted, "Oh my god!"

She then added, "You got to be kidding me; that New Year's one ...no, it had nothing to do with him. I love the way you guys just pick up things and overthink and go into this space of like, oh...she's trying to send a message to him. If I want to tell him something, I'd just drop him a message. I don't have to go through Instagram to do it. So, no, that had nothing to with him, nothing, and I'm seriously happy for him and Natasa."

Over the years, AvrRam has dabbled with both television and Bollywood. She was seen in Bigg Boss 7 and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 7 and as far as her Bollywood films are concerned, she has acted in films like Mickey Virus, Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon, and more recently, Malang.

