Was Farhan Akhtar awkward on the ramp?

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar turned showstoppers for Payal Singhal, and while Dandekar looked very much at home on the LED-lit runway, Akhtar not so much.

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar walked the ramp at LFW. Pic/Bipin Kokate

Could Farhan Akhtar look any less awkward? He walked the showstopper walk along with girlfriend Shibani Dandekar at Payal Singhal's show on Day 1 of Lakme Fashion Week. Dandekar is fan of the brand, she and Akhtar were spotted on the front row two seasons ago.

This time, however, the couple made an appearance as celebrity showstoppers, and while Dandekar looked very much at home on the LED-lit runway, Akhtar not so much. He kept the pace brisk and avoided extensive facetime that we are otherwise accustomed to during any celebrity walk of fame. What's that they say: short and sweet! It was a special show for Singhal, the designer who has built a brand on romancing effortless chic in the manner of signature prints, and is celebrating 20 years in the industry. Farhan will also be seen in The Sky Is Pink, which also stars Priyanka Chopra, Zaira Wasim.

On the work front, Farhan Akhtar is currently in prep mode for Toofan, which is a sports drama which is inspired by a fictitious character and is a story which revolves around a boxer and his endearing love story. The film is directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, who earlier directed Farhan in Bhaag Mikha Bhaag.

Collection by Payal Singhal drew inspiration from gipsies and bohemia which the brand resonates with. Modern as well as boho silhouettes, rendered in fabrics like georgette, organza, tulle and crepe, made the collection apt for day functions and destination weddings. Talking about her collection to IANS, Payal said that, her collection is made not keeping in mind the buyers or clientele. She doesn't follow a certain formula that designers follow. Her collections is about art and craft. She further added, "Gypsies and bohemia are great themes to bring together my 20 years in the industry as my brand resonates the same."

Lisa Haydon and Hardik Pandya also turned showstoppers for designer Amit Aggarwal's luxury pret collection called Flux at the Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2019 Day 2. Talking about his collection to IANS, Aggarwal said: "The entire collection is about free flow. The fabric had a such a large plethora of different colourations... It never really stopped inspiring me. Going ahead and creating 100 more looks."

