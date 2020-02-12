Was I hasty in dumping boyfriend?

My boyfriend and I broke up after being together for two years, because he kept treating me like I was less important than everyone else. He always did what his friends suggested, ignored my feelings on every occasion, and would even ask me what I wanted to eat last, if we went out to a restaurant together. It has been four months since I told him I couldn't take it anymore, and I can't seem to get him out of my head. I don't know if I acted in haste, because he was probably just someone who liked to make everyone feel wanted. Maybe I overreacted, and I am not sure. What should I do?

You made a decision based on a relationship that lasted two years, which means you had enough time to evaluate whether you were being hasty, or over-reacting. Your boyfriend may have liked to make everyone feel wanted, but if that meant doing so at the expense of his girlfriend's feelings, it still betrayed a lack of respect. If he wanted to save this, he could have admitted to being wrong. It's normal to miss someone we have spent a lot of time with, but you should try and give this some space, because that alone will allow you to approach your relationship with more clarity.

I have been tempted to have sex with my ex-girlfriend, who is currently dating someone else. She has hinted that she is okay with this, but I don't know if it is such a good idea. What should I do?

If you don't think this is a good idea, chances are it isn't. She is your ex-girlfriend for a reason, and there is a third person involved who may have to bear the brunt of any decision made by the two of you. If she isn't happy with her current boyfriend, she should consider ending that relationship. Cheating is never the smartest idea.

