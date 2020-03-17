Was I hasty in quitting my job?

I worked at an office with an extremely hostile work environment. There were colleagues who were nasty, bosses who were unreasonable, and it became so bad after a point that I had to speak to a therapist to deal with the mental trauma it caused me. I eventually quit because I couldn't take it anymore, but I find myself depressed since then because I feel as if I made a hasty decision. I keep asking myself if I made it sound worse than it actually was, or if I just wasn't strong enough to cope. My colleagues seemed to be fine, so I wonder what my problem was. Should I ask them to take me back?

You are an adult capable of making decisions that involve your physical and mental health. When you decided to quit, it was a decision based on facts that involved trauma. It's easy to miss something traumatic because one eventually starts to get conditioned to accept that as normal. I suggest you speak to your therapist again, to try and understand why you feel this way. If you did something that was good for you, there should be no reason for guilt. You put yourself, rather than your job, first. In time, you may be able to congratulate yourself for making the right decision.

I have a 'friends with benefits' arrangement with a girl who isn't as keen on it anymore. How do I get her to change her mind?

You can't. Sex is always about consent. If someone isn't interested, there is nothing you can do but respect that decision. If this girl doesn't want to continue with this arrangement, it's because she isn't comfortable with it anymore. You may want to continue, but this is always about two people wanting the same thing. She has made it clear that this doesn't work for her anymore, so I suggest you move on.

The inbox is now open to take your most carnal and amorous queries. Send your questions on email to lovedoc@mid-day.com

