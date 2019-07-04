Was I too wrong in taking it slow?

dr-love

Introducing Dr Love, who solves your relationship riddles in a confusing digital age

Dr Love

I went on a few dates with a guy I really liked. We had a great time and I thought this was going to work. He said he had feelings for me, but I didn’t reciprocate immediately because I wanted to get to know him better. He stopped calling after that, because he probably thought I had rejected him. I did send him a few messages later, saying I really liked spending time with him and hoped we could meet again, but he no longer responds with enthusiasm. I am told he is dating someone now, which makes me sad because I thought we would be great together. Was I wrong about taking things slowly? I regret not speaking up sooner, but I had good reasons not to at the time. What should I do now? Should I forget about him and move on?

Why are you beating yourself up for simply being pragmatic? Your reasons for not responding made perfect sense to you at the time, and his inability to give you the time and space to consider a response reflects badly on him rather than you. If he really wanted this to work, he would have waited; it really is as simple as that. The fact that he is with someone else is a message that he has made his choice. You may get along with someone really well, but there has to be mutual respect and patience for a relationship to work. I suggest you move on and wait for someone who likes you enough to wait for you.

The inbox is now open to take your most carnal and amorous queries. Email them to lovedoc@mid-day.com

