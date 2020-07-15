Was Kriti Sanon's poem on 'guilt' and 'tears of reality' dedicated to Sushant Singh Rajput? Fans feel so!

Just like his fans across the country, his Raabta co-star and alleged ex-flame Kriti Sanon too seems to have not come to terms with Sushant Singh Rajput not being alive anymore. Kriti took to Instagram on July 14, a month after Sushant's demise, to share a very thoughtful poem penned by the actress herself.

Kriti Sanon's poem reads - And in between a guilty laughter, that pretended to move on, Her eyes shed tears of reality and broke all her delusions.

The words touched the hearts of many. While celebrities such as Dabboo Ratnani, Sabbir Khan, Mukesh Chhabra, Iris Maity, heaped her with praises and love, Kriti's fans felt the poem was dedicated to the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. A fan wrote, "It's been 1 month. Just like you we also can't move on." Another user urged Kriti to stay strong. He wrote, "But she has to move on eventually stay strong."

"We all know you are sad ma'am. Please be strong. Stay happy and blessed. He is in our hearts, always," wrote another user.

As Tuesday (July 14) marked a month that Sushant Singh Rajput passed away, many celebs including former girlfriend Ankita Lokhande, Rhea Chakraborty, Ekta Kapoor, Sanjana Sanghi shared posts on social media in his memory.

Ekta shared a few throwback photographs clicked with the late actor on Instagram. "Rest In Peace sushi!! We will smile and make a wish when we see a shooting star and know it's u!! Love u forever!!" wrote the producer. Ekta had launched Sushant as an actor in the Balaji daily soap "Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil". He later became popular as Manav Deshmukh in another Balaji soap, "Pavitra Rishta", before foraying into Bollywood.

Rhea Chakraborty, through her Instagram post, shared that she will never come to terms with actor Sushant Singh Rajput not being around anymore, and said she is still struggling to face her emotions.

Ankita Lokhande, taking to her Instagram account, posted a picture of a diya. "Child of God," she captioned the image.

Sushant was found hanging at his Bandra residence on June 14. Post mortem reports stated that the actor had committed suicide.

