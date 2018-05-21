Was Priyanka Chopra's gown too shiny to wear for someone else's wedding?

For Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's reception on Saturday night, Priyanka Chopra opted for an embellished off-shoulder gown from Christian Dior's Pre-Fall 2018 collection



Priyanka Chopra

Apart from the wedding ceremony, Priyanka Chopra was also among the guests who attended Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's reception on Saturday night. It was hosted by Prince Charles at the 17th century Frogmore House in Windsor. PeeCee opted for an embellished off-shoulder gown from Christian Dior's Pre-Fall 2018 collection, Lorraine Schwartz jewels and a Dior purse. The fashion police found it a tad too sparkling to wear for someone else's wedding.

Taking to Instagram with an image of the newly married royal couple, who can be seen coming out of the chapel after exchanging their vows, Priyanka Chopra wrote an emotional note conveying her love and belief in the marriage. She wrote, "Every once in a while there is a moment when time stands still... That happened today... You my friend were the epitome of grace, love and beauty. Every choice made at this wedding by you both will go down in history, not just because it was your wedding but because this incredible wedding stood for change and hope. Both things that the world needs desperately. Thank you for being the perfect picture of all things good... Seeing your union and love blessed in front of my eyes made me so happy and tear up! I wish you both love happiness and togetherness always," she added.

This is the first time that a bride is of African-American lineage and also a divorcee, reports the sun.co.uk. Prince Harry and Markle became man and wife at St George's Chapel in Windsor, the British royals' long-time home. The two have been conferred with the titles of His Royal Highness The Duke of Sussex and Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Sussex respectively.

