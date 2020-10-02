Anurag Kashyap denies rape allegations, says was shooting in Sri Lanka then

A day after he was questioned by the Mumbai police in the rape case filed against him by actress Payal Ghosh, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap issued a statement on Friday denying the allegations levelled against him.

The Producer-Director had recorded his detailed statement at Versova police station on Thursday. His questioning went on for eight hours.

“The material provided by Kashyap, in support of his statement, demonstrates that the complaint of Payal Ghosh is an outright lie. Kashyap has provided documentary proof of the fact that throughout August 2013 he was away in Sri Lanka for the shooting of one of his films. Kashyap has categorically denied that any such alleged incident ever took place,” read the statement issued by Kashyap's lawyer Priyanka Khimani on behalf of the filmmaker.

The statement further read, “These sudden, belated allegations of an alleged incident of August 2013 have been widely publicised by the complainant for the purpose of vilifying Kashyap, irrespective of the outcome of the judicial process. Kashyap is apprehensive that now that the falsity of her allegations in the FIR has been established, she will alter her version of events in the investigative process as well.”

Kashyap said he is distressed with the false and reckless allegations made against him that have caused pain to him, his family and his fans.

Vehemently denying any such incident, Kashyap sought severe action against Payal Ghosh for misusing the criminal justice system and for hijacking the Me Too Movement for her ulterior motives.

Last week, the 31-year-old actress had filed the rape complaint accusing Kashyap of forcing himself on her in 2013. The FIR was registered under Sections 376 (1) (rape), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 341 (wrongful restraint) and 342 (wrongful confinement) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news