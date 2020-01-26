Was Sidharth Malhotra the reason behind Kiara Advani's smile recently?

Kiara Advani was spotted chilling at producer Ashvini Yardi's office. The two seem to be collaborating on a project. But if the snapshots doing the rounds on social media are any indication, the buddies spent more time cracking up. It appears that they were amused by the person on the phone. Yardi seems to have kept it on speaker mode.

Guess it was Advani's rumoured beau Sidharth Malhotra. Considering that the producer is close to Advani, there are no secrets between them. The Kabir Singh (2019) actor and Malhotra ushered in the new year in South Africa. Were they talking about their wild safari trip that made Advani smile suspiciously? Tell, Yardi, tell.

On the work front, Malhotra and Advani will unite for the first time for Karan Johar's next production, Shershaah, based on the life of Captain Vikram Batra. And if sources are to be believed, it was Johar who played Cupid for the two good-looking actors. The film is all set to release on July 3.

Advani will have a very busy 2020 since she has multiple films lined-up. Apart from the aforementioned drama, she also has Indoo Ki Jawaani, Laxmmi Bomb, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, and Netflix's Guilty coming up. Malhotra, on the other hand, has come on board for Indra Kumar's next romantic comedy that also stars Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh.

