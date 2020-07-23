Waseem Amrohi on The golden era of growing Digital Marketing

Waseem Amrohi an Award-Winning Digital Marketer, Expert Advertiser & The Founder and CEO of advertising agency “Inking Ideas” bringing more than twenty years of executive experience with leading agencies like Webchutney, Resultrix Media, Everymedia Technology and many more. He has worked for more than 450 plus brands, 70 movies, and many Television Channels. He has been a part of various award-winning campaigns. He has worked as a multimedia designer, head of Campaign Strategy, and also has been the head of the Creative department. He has completed digital marketing for some of the remarkable movies in Bollywood and Hollywood. Waseem Amrohi explains the role of Digital marketing after corona.

Digital marketing is an ever-evolving process that helps us maintain a strong social media presence for our business growth. Before the coronavirus crisis affected us, the brand builders had certain limits towards nurturing their brand online, they focused more on traditional promotional content and less towards the digital content. With outdoor advertising being the main format, marketers spent more on print media and campaigns to create awareness of their products and services as their main target was to get people’s attention and also to engage them. This behavior changed drastically after the pandemic made its way across the globe.

Due to the crisis, people have started staying indoors and have been spending most of their time online on their phones and computers for personal meetings or surfing the internet. Brands have started focusing more on programmatic advertising and online ads where consumer presence and impressions are increasing. Digital display ads, social media, search, video, and email marketing will be considered more in the short term media plan as the nature of engagement has been changed to social distancing and there would be less contact with off-screen advertising.

For every brand to have a digital social presence they need to focus on a few things, the eyeball reach, engagement, footfall, and sales. After the COVID crisis, it’s impossible to gather consumer impressions through off-screen ads, thus marketers have the opportunity to capture more eyeballs through digital platforms. Similarly, due to fear of psychosis among consumers, there is a decrease in the footfall too. Hence digital marketing can be the future to gather an enormous audience and also makes your business profitable.

Digital marketing before corona had certain limitations but now it’s a golden era for any marketers to start a business or even expand it globally. One can even launch their product online through Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn, and other digital platforms such as Voot, Hotstar, etc. The recent launch of parle Rola cola is a great example of a product launch on digital platforms. There are new ways for brands to engage with the audience by experimenting with the content e.g. through animation, gaming, etc. Digital marketing is cost-effective and will also lead to a real conversion with maximum Roi.

Companies have started taking a humane approach towards marketing and advertising to build a good rapport with the consumers directly. A humane element in your ad can always create a connection with the fellow audience. Therefore during the pandemic people have started taking this approach more as we all can connect even better.

As we talk about the digital world after corona, the film industry has also been facing a tough time. All movie productions have been locked down and yet actors have been struggling to promote their movies. They have come up with innovative digital ideas with less Roi and minimum promotions. The film promotions have reached the Living Room of Actors, they have been promoting their movies/songs through social media. Film promo Interviews have been taken on zoom calls and trailer launch have also been successfully done online.

Businesses and organisations need to be ready for the new digital world as the digital dimension will never be the same. As people are going to take some more time to get back to their old routine from going to movie theatres to coming across a brand event. This is the best opportunity to gain more consumers as they will continue to entertain themselves through digital media during the lockdown.

Talking to renowed Director Dinesh Sudarshan Soi on Waseem Amrohi's view for Bollywood & Influencers, he said "I agree with Mr. Waseem's point of view and this is the best time for going digital."

