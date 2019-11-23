Waseem Shahzad makes a mark in digital world

Born in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kotli, Waseem Shahzad wanted something different in his life, something that is not yet done. Later on, he was interested in entrepreneurship. What Waseem has achieved is a dream for many in this competitive world. The 25-year old has reached the crescendo of success with his eminent digital marketing skills and appealing content forum. He is one of those personalities on social media platforms who are loved widely and fans completely adore him for all the things that he has achieved at such a tender age.

While working in Dubai, Shahzad was deeply devoted to analyzing social media trends and the evolving digital market. He started making tech videos on YouTube and reached 80k subscribers in less than 7 months but due to some reason his channel got terminated. In 2017, when the digital market was witnessing a lot of pattern changes, Shahzad launched his page 'DXB media' on Instagram, not because of any business intentions, but in order to provide people with a plethora of relatable and facts content. It's one of those pages which don't have a face but it is completely content-driven and depends on the reality-based factor to gain an audience. The page basically posts facts around trending topics that are very well received by people around the world, mainly because of its relatable theme. Even after failing in several attempts, he never gave up and stayed on the path of making his vision a reality. He also started his media company in which he ran campaigns for many foreign companies.

He says “The digital marketing has provided me with the opportunity to make my dreams come true, and my vision a reality!”. He’s indeed an inspiration for many who think that education is the only way to make the dreams come true, as even after so many difficulties and failures he never gave up on his dreams.

