Washing dirty linen in public! Sana Khan and Melvin Louis' breakup gets messy

Choreographer Melvin Louis and actress Sana Khan's breakup has taken a dramatic turn. While Melvin dropped a hint that the Jai Ho (2014) actress wants him back in her life, Khan shot back and has given gossip mongers more fodder to discuss the same.

Melvin posted a cryptic post on his Instagram account which went viral on social media. In the post, Louis can be seen wearing a t-shirt with a caption that reads: "Bulati hai magar jaaneka nahi (she calls... but don't go.)" To which, Sana too shared a cryptic response.

A shocked Khan shot back by saying, "Jo ladke status daal rahe hai 'bulati hai magar jaane ka nahi'... unko bata du sachai to ye hai... 'jaane ka hai per koi bulati hi nahi' (guys who are uploading statuses 'she calls but don't go'... the truth is 'they want to go but in real there is no one to call them)..."

Sana Khan has also shared screenshots of a string of personal message. She took to her Instagram Stories to share screenshots of some personal messages wherein a person told her about Louis and the girl, who he is in contact with. In the message, the anonymous person did not disclose the other girl's name but shared how they both met and talked to each other on Whatsapp.

Ever since the two broke up recently, they have been sharing many cryptic posts. Khan has alleged that Louis cheated on her. And with all this drama, it's proving to be a messy breakup.

