Washington: At least 6 dead in Amtrak train derailment

At least six people were killed after an Amtrak train derailed and fell off a bridge in southwest of Seattle on Monday. According to the Guardian, the death toll is expected to rise as several others were injured in the accident. The train fell over Interstate 5 near Mounts Road between Lakewood and Olympia.



The scene of a portion of the Interstate I-5 highway after an Amtrak high speed train derailled from an overpass near the city of Tacoma, Washington. Pic/AFP

United States President Donald Trump took to Twitter to pay his condolences to the victims and their families. President Trump also thanked the first responders, who reached the spot and helped those got caught in the train crash and said the White House is monitoring the situation.

"My thoughts and prayers are with everyone involved in the train accident in DuPont, Washington. Thank you to all of our wonderful First Responders who are on the scene. We are currently monitoring here at the White House," he tweeted. The southbound lanes of Interstate 5 were completely blocked by the train and motorists were being warned to avoid the area. Pierce County Sheriff's spokesman Ed Troyer was quoted as saying that there were fatalities on the train and that motorists had been injured.

There were roughly 78 passengers and five crew members on board, Amtrak said in a statement. According to media reports, this was the first time the train was running down a new bypass created to avoid slow curves and single track tunnels on the BNSF Railway main line tracks near Point Defiance and along southern Puget Sound.

