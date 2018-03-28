Washington: Man arrested over sending suspicious packages to military installations

Investigators are still trying to determine the man's motive for allegedly sending the suspicious packages with explosive materials in them



The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has arrested a man, suspected of sending suspicious packages to the US military installations and intelligence facilities in the Washington D.C. area. According to CNN, the dubious packages were sent to the FBI, Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), Fort Belvoir, Fort McNair and a Naval Support Facility in Dahlgren, Virginia.

Over 10 devices were sent to various DC-area facilities and all the devices were very crude and involved black powder, the report said, citing a law enforcement official as saying. The official added that these devices would not have caused fatalities had they gone off.

Investigators are still trying to determine the man's motive for allegedly sending the suspicious packages with explosive materials in them. The man is likely to appear later on Tuesday in a federal court. The packages are being reportedly examined at the FBI lab in Quantico, Virginia.

