US Election 2020: Voice of American people is worth wait, says Washington Governor

Washington state Governor Jay Inslee has said that every legal vote, which were cast during the US presidential election earlier this week, should be counted.

"There was always a possibility we wouldn't know who would win the presidency on election night," Xinhua news agency quoted Inslee as saying in a statement on Wednesday.

"More Americans this year have voted early and by mail than ever before due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Those votes were legal, duly-cast and must be counted, even if it takes some time.

"The voice of the American people is worth the wait," he added.

Inslee noted that local election officials across Washington state worked tirelessly to ensure it was a secure election and "there has been no information to suggest otherwise in our state or nationally".

"We know that counting continues until every ballot is tallied. This is how elections have always worked and the process must be respected," he said.

In his statement, the Governor also called on on elected officials across the country, regardless of party, to stand up and protect the will of the voters.

Inslee's statement comes after US President Donald Trump on Wednesday morning claimed that the election was a "fraud" and would go to the Supreme Court to challenge the outcome of Tuesday's vote.

Without providing any evidence, the President said while addressing supporters and family at the White House: "This is a fraud on the American public. This is an embarrassment to our country. Frankly we did win this election."

Trump added that he would go to the US Supreme Court and wanted "all voting to stop".

Later in the day, Trump's Democratic rival Joe Biden staked his claim to the US presidency claiming that he has the electoral college votes for a victory, declaring, "we the people will not surrender".

"I will govern as an American president. There will be no red states and blue states when we win. Just the United States of America," the former Vice President added.

Biden was currently in the lead at 253 and Trump at 214. Both candidates need 270 votes to be declared the winner.

