Washington Sundar: I have got the skills to read batsmen's mind

Washington Sundar has been phenomenal in the powerplay during the ongoing Nidahas Trophy tri-series and the young-off spinner said he is fortunate to have the skill set to bowl during this crucial period of the game.

The lanky spinner has come of age in this tournament and is the most penetrative bowler on display with seven wickets to his kitty, including three against Bangladesh on Wednesday. Besides, Sundar, 18, is the most economical bowler in the tournament with an impressive economy rate of 5.87 runs an over — surprisingly 11 of his 16 overs have been bowled in the powerplay.

While Sundar admitted that it is a challenge for a spinner to bowl in the powerplay, but the key to success is to face those challenges and overcome them. "It is definitely a challenging thing but that is what you play cricket for. When you get an opportunity to represent your country you need to face those challenges. When you win those challenges you get a lot of satisfaction," he said.

"I have to admit that I am very fortunate I have got this skill. It's more of reading the batsman's mind, especially in the powerplays because every six balls, they will be looking to hit you out. So it's important to read the mind. "I myself being a batsman to an extent I can at least suspect what he is thinking or where he is going to hit me," Sundar said after India beat Bangladesh by 17 runs. Asked about the mantra behind his success while bowling in the powerplay, Sundar said: "I play a lot of league games back home. Couple of years back, we played a tournament. I used to bowl two in the powerplay and two in the death overs which was difficult. These things helped me to get better."

5.87 Washington Sundar's economy rate during the ongoing tri-nation series in Sri Lanka

