Wasim Akram and Shoaib Akhtar engage in some funny Twitter banter

Pakistan fast bowling greats Wasim Akram and Shoaib Akhtar indulged in some banter on social media recently. Wasim, who captained Akhtar in the early part of the latter's international career, tweeted a photograph of the pair during the 1999 World Cup.

Wasim had tweeted the photo to showcase the famous light green jersey that Pakistan wore for that tournament. "One of the best things about playing for Pakistan was proudly wearing my uniform, and this one had to be the best ODI kit I had ever worn. It was the perfect representation of our nation's colours, language and flag and it also looked really cool," said Wasim in his caption.

Shoaib responded to the tweet, saying: "Payan lagta hai bahut ziada daant parr rahi rhi mujhe. Batayen phir kya keh rahay thay? (Brother it looks I was being scolded a lot. Can you reveal what you were saying)"

Wasim in his reply to Shoaib said: "I was probably saying any chance of bowling straight shabby," after which Shoaib said, "Janay dain @wasimakramlive bhai, I was probably the most accurate bowler you captained."

