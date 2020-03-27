Wasim Jaffer can be a good coach for Vidarbha, says captain Faiz Fazal

A day after Chandrakant Pandit announced joining Madhya Pradesh as their new chief coach, Vidarbha are looking for an able replacement for the ex-India stumper, who helped them win successive Ranji Trophy and Irani Cup titles in 2017-18 and 2018-19.

Vidarbha skipper Faiz Fazal reckoned recently-retired batting stalwart Wasim Jaffer would be an ideal candidate to coach them.

Ranji Trophy's highest run-getter, Jaffer quit Mumbai in 2015 to join Vidarbha where he was instrumental in winning the two successive titles.

"He knows us in and out. So, actually it will be easier for Wasim bhai to coach us. But it all depends on what he wants to do. If he becomes our coach, we will be very happy," Fazal told mid-day from Nagpur on Thursday.



Wasim Jaffer

Jaffer was a mentor to many youngsters in the team and has played a guiding role to skipper Fazal. "He has been a huge asset for all of us; to have a player of his stature in our dressing room was great. His timely inputs made a lot of difference. We [Pandit, Jaffer and I] had a very good understanding. Mostly, all three of us discussed things about the team or about any situation. We will miss him a lot [as a player]. He has been a legend in domestic cricket and you can't get that kind of experience easily," Fazal, 34, remarked.

When asked about coaching Vidarbha, the former India Test opener said: "I have not received anything about it officially. I will think about it when it comes."

Jaffer and Fazal recently applied for BCCI's Level II coaching course.

New-born brings joy to Fazal in lockdown

AS the world grapples with Coronavirus, Thursday morning turned out to be quite blissful for Vidarbha captain Faiz Fazal's family after his wife Tarana delivered a baby boy in Nagpur.

"The last few days have been quite frustrating due to the lockdown, but our mood has completely changed after the birth of my son this morning. There is a lot of positivity and energy around," an elated Fazal, 34, said. "Fortunately, all went smoothly as the hospital is very near to my home and my daughter [Rozina] was also born there. My wife and the baby are doing well," he added.

