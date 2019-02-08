Wasim Jaffer has a total of 10 Ranji Trophy titles to his name!

cricket

Jaffer won eight titles with Mumbai from 1996-97 to 2012-13 and two with Vidarbha

Wasim Jaffer

Wasim Jaffer yesterday became the fifth Indian player to be a part of 10 Ranji Trophy titles after Vidarbha defeated Saurashtra by 78 runs. Mumbai's Ashok Mankad won 12 times, Ajit Wadekar (11), Manohar Hardikar (10) and Dilip Sardesai (10).

Jaffer won eight titles with Mumbai from 1996-97 to 2012-13 and two with Vidarbha. Jaffer, who scored four centuries in 11 matches, ended the Ranji season with 1,037 runs at an average of 69.13.

In this process, he became the first player to score 1,000-plus runs twice in a Ranji Trophy season. He had scored 1,260 runs in the 2008-09 season while playing for Mumbai. "I never thought I will win two titles with Vidarbha after playing 10 finals [eight with Mumbai]," said Jaffer, who moved to Vidarbha in 2015.

