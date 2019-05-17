Wasim Jaffer joins Bangaldesh Cricket Board as batting coach

cricket

The development was confirmed by a senior BCB official Thursday.

Former India opening batsman Wasim Jaffer has recently been roped in by Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) as the batting consultant for the academy located in Mirpur.

"Jaffer has been given one-year contract from May to April 2020 as a batting consultant of BCB academy in Mirpur. Initially he will look after the age group teams of U16 to U19 at the game development unit of the academy. Later on he may be roped in as the batting consultant of the BCB High Performance Unit (NCA equivalent)," Kaisar Ahmed, Manager, BCB Game Development, told PTI.

It is also understood that Wasim Jaffer, who is 41 years of age and a domestic stalwart, will spend six months in a year to train young talent from Bangladesh.

Wasim Jaffer has played Ranji Trophy for most of his career -- 19 seasons for Mumbai before representing Vidarbha -- and was a vital factor in order to help them clinch two consecutive Ranji Trophy titles, which has been acknowledged by the players of the team.

On the international front, Wasim Jaffer has played 31 Test matches for India and scored 1,944 runs with his highest score being 212. Wasim Jaffer also played two One Day Internationals in his career.

With inputs from PTI

