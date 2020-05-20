Wasim Jaffer recalls first MoM award at prestigious U-16 event

Right from India's Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane and ODI vice-captain Rohit Sharma to Mumbai's latest young batting sensation, Yashasvi Jaiswal, all have figured in the New Hind Sporting Club-organised Kalpesh Koli Memorial cricket tournament—Mumbai's U-16 selection tournament, where players from MCA's various summer vacation camps compete in two-day matches.

However, due to the Coronavirus-forced lockdown, there have been no MCA camps this summer and consequently, for the first time in three decades, the Kalpesh Koli tourney, which was to begin on May 9, was cancelled.

Former India opener and domestic stalwart Wasim Jaffer recalled playing in the tournament's inaugural edition in 1991, where he won his first Man of the Match award—a cricket bat.

"Getting that prize, a bat, was a big thing then because though there were other inter-school tournaments like MSSA's [Mumbai Schools Sports Association] Giles Shield [U-14] and Harrish Shield [U-16], there were no individual awards in inter-school cricket," Jaffer, 42, who represented the MCA camps' Matunga Centre, told mid-day on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Jaiswal, 18, who won the Man of the Series award for aggregating 400 runs and taking three wickets in the U-19 World Cup in South Africa earlier this year, said the Kalpesh Koli tournament was his stepping stone to success. "In the tournament's silver jubilee year [2015], I scored three consecutive centuries. This performance got me in the Mumbai U-16 team," said Jaiswal, who played for Worli Centre.

Mumbai's U-16 chief selector Mandar Phadke wants MCA to reschedule the Kalpesh Koli tournament to January or February to ensure better pitches. "In May, it's season-end so the pitches are worn out," he said.

