Wasim Rizvi complains against AIMPLB leader's 'provocative' speech

Uttar Pradesh Shia Waqf Board's Wasim Rizvi has complained against All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) spokesperson Maulana Sajjad Nomani for allegedly giving an inciting speech at an AIMPLB meeting in Hyderabad on February 09.

According to reports, Rizvi, in his complaint, has stated that Nomani gave "objectionable and provocative" speeches during the meeting. Rizvi said he had heard the statement of Nomani through a TV channel at his office and found it objectionable. According to the police, the matter is being investigated at the moment.

