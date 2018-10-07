Watch a flower be a protagonist

sunday-mid-day

Photographer Shahid Datawala's exhibition Datura turns flowers and objects, into characters in their own story

Shahid Datawala

Mumbai-based artist Shahid Datawala, also once a furniture designer, returns to TARQ with his second solo exhibition, Datura. Following his last exhibition, Remains of the Day presented in 2017, this one continues to highlight Datawala’s preoccupations with light, nature and the everyday. Featuring images taken over the last several months in Mumbai and Paris, Datawala’s pictures turn ordinary things such as petals and leaves into their own special beings.

Thus, the magical imagery in his photographs remains intact. The works begin to look at flowers and plants not only as objects, but almost as separate characters in a story. His use of light and shade in the entirely black and white series is a testament to his skill, and his endeavour to capture the beauty of the everyday around him.

The exhibition will be accompanied by a catalogue essay penned by Datawala’s long-time collaborator and friend, Matthieu Foss.

Where: TARQ, F35/36 Dhanraj Mahal, CSM Marg, Apollo Bunder, Colaba

When: On view from October 12 to November 24, 11 am to 6.30 pm

Call: 66150424

