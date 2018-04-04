Watch: A furious Saif Ali Khan lashes out at his driver

Saif Ali Khan was seen lashing out at his driver while he was posed with questions from media persons outside Jodhpur court



Saif Ali Khan went to Jodhpur court to attend the verdict in the 1998 blackbuck poaching case. The verdict will be delivered on Thursday. On spotting Saif outside Jodhpur airport, media persons started shooting questions at the actor.

In a video captured by ANI, Saif Ali Khan is seen lashing out at his driver, where he is heard commanding the driver to roll up the car windows in a bid to avoid answering the questions posed by the media.

#WATCH: Actor Saif Ali Khan outside Jodhpur Airport says 'sheehsa upar karo aur reverse kar lo warna padegi ek' to his driver when he was being asked questions by reporters. Jodhpur Court will deliver verdict in blackbuck poaching case tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/n6AYIcHgY8 — ANI (@ANI) April 4, 2018

Apart from Saif Ali Khan, the Hum Saath Saath Hain team, Sonali Bendre and Tabu are also in Jodhpur for the verdict. Also, Salman Khan, who is busy shooting for Race 3 has flown down to Mumbai from Abu Dhabi to present himself at the Jodhpur court.

The verdict will be announced by the Jodhpur court on April 05, Thursday. It was on October 2, 1998, while filming for Hum Saath Saath Hain (1998) in Jodhpur's Kankani village that Salman Khan was accused of killing two blackbucks. Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Bendre and Tabu, who were also shooting for the film at the same time, have been co-accused in this 19-year-old case.

