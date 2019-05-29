Watch: Adorable dog apologises in cutest way to his brother after stealing his food

international

Watson was later seen sitting with a guilty look on his face as the woman is heard saying, "I sense guiltiness, you naughty puppy. Did you eat Kiko's food?"

Screengrab from the video

We, humans, share a love-hate relationship with our siblings. We love to irritate our siblings but we hate seeing them in distress. Interestingly, such relationship dynamics can be seen in our canine friends as well. A recently published video shows just that. The video was shared on May 24 and in just 5 days the video gathered more than 265,208 views.

A woman has dedicated an Instagram handle to her two fluffy ‘sons’ where she frequently shares posts about her sons. Recently she shared a video in which two golden retrievers- Watson and Kiko apparently had a tiff over food. Watson was later seen sitting with a guilty look on his face as the woman is heard saying, “I sense guiltiness, you naughty puppy. Did you eat Kiko’s food?”

After scolding him some more, the woman asks Watson to apologize to his brother and in response, Watson is seen walking up to Kiko and hugging him! Wrapping his front legs around his brother, and placing his head on top of his for a heartwarming hug.

The aww-worthy video is going viral on the internet. Amused over adorable gesture, netizens called it “cute” and “sweet”. Watch the video here:

“The way he apologizes is so sweet. Can’t stay mad at that big fluff for to (sic) long,” the woman wrote.

“He apologized to his brother so it’s all good now.”

The woman also revealed how Watson had become familiar with hugging as a pup.

“Apologizing with a hug wasn’t really taught, I guess it’s just Watson’s adorable instinct of just hugging.

Now he became familiar with “the hug” when he was a puppy. I watched some YouTube videos and I began to teach him to hug. But little stinker took it to the next level by himself,” she wrote in reply to several queries on her Instagram post.

Top News Stories Of The Day

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates