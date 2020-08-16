Watch 'Ananya' in drag

TikToker Ronit Ashra is all of 16 and a hugely popular content creator. After the app was banned in India, Ashra, also known as the boy in a wig, has built himself a following (430K) on Instagram. Be it Ananya Panday, Alia Bhatt or Sara Ali Khan, the hilarious creator takes on star kids and how.

Of all the divas he has mimicked, his videos imitating Panday are our favourite. A recent one has a snippet from the actor's interview which saw over 8 lakh views. She reacted to Ashra mimicking, calling it fabulous. "Doing me better than me," she captioned it.

