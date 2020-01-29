Watch and learn

The discourse in Indian classrooms is infamously known to not spread beyond its four corners. But things are changing for the better where institutions, faculty and students are working on initiatives to take learning outside the classroom. One such endeavour by the students at Rizvi College of Architecture titled Walking Lab highlights the architectural magnificence of lesser-known areas in the city through heritage walks and art.

Facilitated by faculty member Esa Shaikh who teaches urban design at the school, and helmed by a student team, the ideation process for the project started taking shape in mid-December and walks with various experts commenced earlier this month. The first walk took place around the villages of Bandra.Post the walk, they proceeded to sketch structures they spotted along the way. "We also take note of how architecture affects people and their lifestyle. For instance, if you have a roof extension, it's likely that it will lead to a stall being set up, thereby fostering informal activity," explains 22-year-old team member Tushara Kalathil.



K Wadia & Co Jewellers by Tushara Kalathil

Having made a sketch of Grant Road's K Wadia & Co Jewellers, Kalathil states that the significance of this activity lies in diluting the mental image of an area to something more representative of its character.

She says, "Most people only identify Grant Road as an area with high rises and Kamathipura. But you begin to see it in a village setting, and are intrigued to look out for the ornamentation across its buildings." The students hope to convert their work into a publication as well as organise forums and talks in the future. They are also keen to invite students from other colleges to their walks that have been supported by their college principal, Farhat Shaikh.



B Merwan & Co by Rayhaan Albuquerque

Log on to instagram.com/walkinglab_rca

