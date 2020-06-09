Watch Anurag Kashyap like never before as he grooves with daugher Aaliyah on TikTok videos!

For those who thought filmmaker Anurag Kashyap only had a serious and cerebral side to him will be amused and surprised in all the good ways when they see his videos on TikTok. Yes! The man has unleashed his fun and frolic side on TikTok and all credit for this goes to his daughter Aaliyah.

Taking to her Instagram account, she shared not one or two but as many as three videos on her Instagram story where the father-daughter duo could be dancing their heart out on some crazy dance numbers. The filmmaker even wrote- "OMG this Aaliyah Kashyap things that she makes me do." (sic) An entertainment fan page uplaoded the videos on its account. Have a look at them right here:

Kashyap has been a filmmaker for the last 17 years and before that, he was a writer and collaborated with Ram Gopal Varma on the gangster-drama Satya in 1998. He made his Bollywood debut with Paanch and there was no looking back for him. He went on to direct films like Black Friday, Dev D, Gulaal, That Girl In Yellow Boots, Gangs of Wasseypur, Bombay Velvet, and Raman Raghav 2.0.

He recently directed Choked: Paisa Bolta Hai, which received rave reviews for its subject and performances. Recently, talking about the film, Kashyap said, "The film is close to my heart. It is about relationships, and the precarious balance between truth, power and money. It is the story of a strong-willed, middle-class housewife who finds cash flowing out of her kitchen sink every night, and how this changes her life."

The filmmaker has also dabbled with acting and acted in films like Akira and Ghoomketu, which recently streamed on Zee5. Talking about this role and choosing an acting project once again, this is what he had to say, "I didn't need to do any prep. I was in between shoots and I am a reluctant actor so playing lazy came easily. And I was also at the most unfit at that time and that went with the character. Also, somehow I have only played a cop in my last three outings as an actor, including Ghoomketu now. If not an evil cop then a corrupt or a lazy cop but never a good cop."

The filmmaker is all set to be on the next episode of Sit With Hitlist on June 12. Did you know Karan Johar once called him a psychopath? Well, some of his funniest stories will be unveiled in the episode. Stay tuned!

