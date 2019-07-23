Watch: BCCI shares Chahal TV footage on Yuzevendra's 29th birthday

cricket

Other Indian cricketers also took to Twitter to convey birthday wishes to Yuzvendra Chahal as he turns 29 today.

Yuzvendra Chahal (Pic/ Virender Sehwag Twitter)

As Yuzvendra Chahal turned 29 on Tuesday, birthday wishes started to pour in from the cricketing fraternity for the Indian leg-spinner.

Indian cricketers took to Twitter to convey birthday wishes to Chahal on his special day.

Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag posted a picture of Chahal that went viral during the World Cup and captioned the post as "Happy Birthday @yuzi_chahal. Isi Attitude ke paise hain, baaki sab ek jaise hain".

Happy Birthday @yuzi_chahal .

Isi Attitude ke paise hain, baaki sab ek jaise hain! pic.twitter.com/DJUuTtSfhM — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) July 23, 2019

"Have a fantastic day, bro @yuzi_chahal happy, happy birthday! stay blessed," Suresh Raina tweeted.

"Have the best birthday G.O.A.T @yuzi_chahal," Rohit Sharma tweeted.

"Happy birthday chote miyaan @yuzi_chahal," Men in Blue's opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan wrote.

"Wish you a great birthday @yuzi_chahal, keep shining," batsman Cheteshwar Pujara said.

"Wishing goof ball @yuzi_chahal a very Happy Birthday, here's a recap of some of his fun moments from Chahal TV #TeamIndia," Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) wrote on Twitter.

BCCI also posted a video which shows some funny moments from Chahal TV.

Wishing goof ball @yuzi_chahal a very Happy Birthday ðð

Here's a recap of some of his fun moments from Chahal TV ððð¤£ #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/xBI3BxgUl6 — BCCI (@BCCI) July 23, 2019

"Happy 29th birthday to Yuzvendra Chahal, premier limited-overs spin bowler. In his younger days, he was quite the chess player too," Cricket World Cup's official Twitter handle posted.

"Happy birthday cha @yuzi_chahal," Indian spinner Kuldeep Yadav tweeted.

Chahal has taken 130 wickets for India across all formats and has cemented his place in the limited-overs team as a frontline spinner.

The spinner was a part of India's World Cup squad that reached the semi-finals and managed to take 12 wickets in the tournament.

He has also been named in the team squad for the upcoming three-match ODI series against West Indies.

Yuzvendra Chahal is now the lead spinner for India in the limited-overs format along with Kuldeep Yadav. Chahal has played 40 ODIs, taking 71 wickets at an average of 23.83.

With inputs from ANI

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates