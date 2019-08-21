Watch: CBI team scales wall to enter P Chidambaram's house

national

The CBI scaled the wall minutes after Chidambaram arrived from the Congress headquarters after addressing a press conference

A Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) official jumps the gate of P Chidambaram's residence to get inside. Pic/ANI

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) team on Wednesday scaled the wall of former Finance Minister P. Chidambaram's house in Jor Bagh in dramatic scenes that were witnessed by media and other officials. The CBI scaled the wall minutes after Chidambaram arrived from the Congress headquarters after addressing a press conference.

A team of Enforcement Directorate (ED) also followed to arrest the senior Congress leader who was at his house along with a battery of lawyers that included Kapil Sibal and Abhishek Manu Singhvi.

#WATCH Delhi: A Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) official jumps the gate of P Chidambaram's residence to get inside. CBI has issued a Look-Out Notice against him. pic.twitter.com/WonEnoAgR4 — ANI (@ANI) August 21, 2019

Earlier, Chidamabaram, who surfaced at the Congress headquarters after not being available for 27 hours, and claimed that he will walk with his head held high and wait for the Supreme Court's decision on his plea on Friday.

P Chidambaram, who surfaced dramatically at the party headquarters Wednesday evening, said he was "not hiding from the law but seeking the protection of the law" and hoped the investigating agencies "will respect the law".

