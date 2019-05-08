Watch: Chinese woman screams in pain after Octopus attacks her face
The video of the incident was shared by a blogger and live streamer who goes by the name 'seaside girl Little Seven'
In what can be called as an awkward situation, a Chinese woman attempted to eat a live octopus but it's tentacles wrapped her face partially. The video of the incident was shared by a blogger and live streamer who goes by the name ‘seaside girl Little Seven’.
The 50-second video went viral on social media ever since the blogger posted the clip on the Chinese social media platform. In the video, the woman was seen holding an octopus while trying to eat it alive. The woman screams in pain while trying to free herself from the octopus' grip. The sea creature tried to protect itself by sticking its tentacles around the woman's face.
In the video, the blogger can be heard screaming in pain and saying "I can't remove it" as she tries to get rid of the octopus stuck to her face. However, the octopus gives in not before leaving a bloody mark on her face.
Stories to Read
- 'Signs of Virginity' to disappear from second year MBBS books
- Mumbai: Your bus stop will be announced in 3 languages, but not by conductor
- Tragedy does not recognise your religion, Bhopal insists
- BMC finds 'cockroach' dahi vada eatery in Colaba to be 'unhygienic'
- Digvijay Singh: My Sanatan dharma is for unity, theirs for division
- Real estate, vehicle sales pick up in Mumbai this Akshaya Tritiya
- Anand Dighe Pratishthan's website to be launched
- Mumbai: No shelter yet for 35 pets caged in Virar flat
- Chairman, trustees in battle over BPP's place in all-India Parsi body
- Mumbai Crime: IT employee hacks into colleague's bank details, steals Rs 3 lakh
- Mumbai: HC orders state to provide woman, boyfriend with security
- Mumbai: Show-cause notices to civic bodies over polluted rivers
- 79-year old woman from Pune lived her whole life without electricity
Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates
Guess how much Meghan Markle's pregnancy cost?