Watch: Chinese woman screams in pain after Octopus attacks her face

The video of the incident was shared by a blogger and live streamer who goes by the name 'seaside girl Little Seven'

In what can be called as an awkward situation, a Chinese woman attempted to eat a live octopus but it's tentacles wrapped her face partially. The video of the incident was shared by a blogger and live streamer who goes by the name ‘seaside girl Little Seven’.

The 50-second video went viral on social media ever since the blogger posted the clip on the Chinese social media platform. In the video, the woman was seen holding an octopus while trying to eat it alive. The woman screams in pain while trying to free herself from the octopus' grip. The sea creature tried to protect itself by sticking its tentacles around the woman's face.

In the video, the blogger can be heard screaming in pain and saying "I can't remove it" as she tries to get rid of the octopus stuck to her face. However, the octopus gives in not before leaving a bloody mark on her face.

