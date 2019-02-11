Watch: Good Samaritans carry pregnant Woman to hospital amidst snowfall in Kashmir

national

The woman was admitted at the district hospital in Baramulla and she and her newborn are doing great. It was her eighth delivery

While Kashmir is battling another round of snowfall, residents are facing massive disruption in their everyday lives due to the freezing temperatures. In spite of the bone-chilling cold, some good Samaritans helped out a pregnant woman by carrying on their shoulders to the hospital, since an ambulance could not get to her.

The video of good Samaritans helping out a pregnant woman is warming many hearts online. As Kashmir is experiencing heavy snowfall, several areas of the valley have been blocked and are inaccessible. The ambulance that was sent for the woman could got stuck near Audora village. In a video surfaced online, a group of men were seen carrying the woman on a makeshift stretcher while walking in knee-deep in snow. The incident occurred Sheeri area of north Kashmir, where residents of the village got together to help her to reach the hospital, as they struggled to walk through the snow.

Amid heavy snowfall people carrying pregnant lady towards Sheeri hospital in north Kashmir. Ambulance sent to carry the patient could reach upto Audoora village only as roads are still clossd. Video Courtesy #Riyaz #Kashmir #SnowDay pic.twitter.com/WJEPIvzFKE — Ishfaq Tantry (@ishfaqtantry) February 7, 2019

The video was shared by journalist Ishfaq Tantry on Twitter saying, "Amid heavy snowfall people carrying pregnant lady towards Sheeri hospital in north Kashmir. Ambulance sent to carry the patient could reach upto Audoora village only as roads are still closed," he tweeted.

It did not take long for the video to go viral, with many praising the people for the good work. "This is Humanity. This is Unity. Peace. Hope the mother and the baby are fine," read one of the many comments on the video.

The journalist Tantry in another tweeted said that the woman was admitted at the district hospital in Baramulla and she and her newborn are doing great. He also mentioned that it woman's eighth delivery.

Four days after being admitted in Baramulla Hospital amid heavy snowfall, Begum Jan today delivered a baby boy, her 8th delivery.

##Kashmir #snowfall https://t.co/T3GP5rkG4Z — Ishfaq Tantry (@ishfaqtantry) February 10, 2019

